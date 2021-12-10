video shows how to catch wild Pokémon in the new game – Nerd4.life

Nintendo’s YouTube channel has released a new video in which we can see a video dedicated to Arceus Pokémon Legends. You can find the section of our interest at minute 6:00. The video shows how Pokémon are caught within this new third person action game.

The video is in Japanese, but even just by watching it is possible to understand what is happening and which are the ones mechanical presented by Nintendo. In Arceus Pokémon Legends we will have the opportunity to stealthily move around the large 3D environments: we will then be able to throw a Pokémon at a creature that has not noticed us and (perhaps) capture it in one fell swoop. We can also note that the capture rewards us with experience points, even if our Pokémon has not entered the field.

If a Wild Pokémon of Pokémon Legends Arceus notices us, however, he will try to attack us with one of his moves. Our character can in fact take damage from Hisui’s creatures and must be careful to dodge the blows. He will also be able to send one of his own creatures into the field, physically throwing the Pokémon ball on the ground, in the direction of the opposing Pokémon, to start the fight. After taking some life from the wild creature, you can throw a Pokéball to catch it.

In addition, it is also possible to throw orbs at wild Pokémon while exploring the world on the saddle of one of the creatures that allow us to run on the ground, swim in water and glide in the skies. Finally, there will also be special creatures with a colorful aura that cannot be simply captured, but will be weakened by throwing them at specific objects.

Also, in Hisui we will meet a Pokémon Pokéball known to fans, but in a new version: we are talking about Voltorb in Hisui version.