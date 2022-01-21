video shows the spells of the game FromSoftware (spoiler) – Nerd4.life

There is just over a month to go until the launch of Elden Ring, but inevitably video leaks are coming out online, such as the one published by the StrayKurtis channel, which shows a series of spells and spells already present in the beta files that took place last year but which were not accessible to players. The title of the news is already clear enough, but in any case we advise against viewing it for those who do not want to spoil any surprises with spoiler.

As mentioned above, the movie is basically a showcase of spells and spells present in the beta files and that therefore we will probably be able to use in the full game when it becomes available.

We can see some attention to detail regarding the animations and visual effects used by FromSoftware. There is no shortage of offensive spells with flames, lightning and spiritual darts, but also others with original effects and ingenious. For example, if an enemy comes into contact with the “Deaggro Cloud” it will stop chasing us and will return to its initial position, an excellent trick for example if we are surrounded by more opponents.

Elden Ring will be available in stores for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC starting February 25, 2022. Staying on the subject, a few days ago, Bandai Namco released a short video showing a use of a spell that summons a shower of arrows.