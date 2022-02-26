Video: Snoop Dogg makes a surprising tribute to Vicente Fernández at a concert

Even if it doesn’t look like it because of its style, Snoop Dogg He has shown on different occasions that he is a great fan of regional Mexican music.

The last action that proves it was a few days ago when in the middle of his concert with the MS Band, in the city of Los Angeles, took the time to pay a surprising tribute to Vicente Fernandezwho lost his life on December 12 due to various health problems that he presented over several months.

Snoop did not hesitate to stop his presentation to to play the song of “El Rey” and took a bouquet of red and white roses to later express: “What I am going to do is show some affection for one of our heroes, one of the biggest. You know who I’m talking about”, immediately afterwards the first chords of the song began to be heard, one of the most representative in the career of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

Immediately, the rapper began to distribute these roses to those present.

A) Yes, “El Rey” could be heard on the Crypto Arena stage before more than 20,000 peopleso it was to be expected that the moment would go viral until it reached the hands of Alexander Fernandez.

This detail with Don Chente was celebrated by Alejandro through his social networks and had no qualms about thanking the artist who a few weeks ago dazzled at Super Bowl LVI.

“Speechless, to heaven, old man. LOVE @snoopdogg! ”, Wrote“ El Potrillo ”next to the video that shows the rapper’s gesture towards his father.

