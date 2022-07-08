VIDEO Squirrel Scrat finally eats acorns after 22 years! Ice Age’s most beloved character, in a triumphant clip

The sword-toothed squirrel known as Scrat in the Ice Age franchise at Blue Sky Studios is finally eating the acorn in the latest short clip released by the studio.

Scrat finally gets his hands on the acorn in the Blue Sky Studios video. Scrat is the beloved and unlucky squirrel from the Ice Age franchise, appearing throughout the film series as well as a number of short films. Directed by Chris Wedge, Scrat has no dialogue, but is portrayed as a dedicated and eager squirrel, always chasing the dream of getting his hands on and safely hiding an acorn he’s become obsessed with. Over time, the creature followed the acorn from land, sea, and space during the movies, but never managed to keep or eat it.

Blue Sky Studios was founded in 1987 and acquired by 20th Century Fox, resulting in a creative partnership that led to the production of 13 feature films and a number of short films. When Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, Blue Sky Studios was expected to be in charge of its animation, but the company decided to close its doors for good because it wasn’t economically feasible. Blue Sky Studios officially closed in February 2021, while working on a number of projects, including the animated feature film adaptation Nimona (which later moved to Netflix) and a series of Scrat shorts, Ice Age: Scrat Such.

Scrat caught the acorn!

Now, a video has surfaced in which dear Scrat caught and finally ate the acorn he had been following for a long time. The video is featured on a YouTube channel, simply titled Finale, and has a caption that reads: “In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, a small team of artists got together to take one last photo. This photo is a farewell, a reference in our own conditions”. The official nature of the clip has yet to be verified, but it serves to bring Scrat’s journey to an end.

Take a look at the video below.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales just debuted on Disney+ and includes six new shorts featuring Scrat, produced by the team at Blue Sky Studio Ice Age. Disney+ also recently released an Ice Age spin-off movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which brings back key characters from the Ice Age franchise, albeit with all-new voice actors (except for Simon Pegg as Buck). produced by a completely different animation studio. Disney is free to continue creating movies featuring the franchise’s characters, but they chose to do so without the original creators of Blue Sky, as well as most of the original cast, which included the likes of Ray Romano, John Lequizamo, Queen Latifah, and Denis. Leary. .

While this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for Scrat, it probably does for the animators at Blue Sky Studios who have worked so hard to bring this beloved creature to life over the past two decades.