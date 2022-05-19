VIDEO: Subject hits a woman during attempted abuse in the streets of CDMX – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- A woman was brutally attacked by a man who was allegedly looking for sexually assault her when she returned from leave your daughter on public transport around 5:50 a.m. last May 13 at the Iztacalco Mayor’s Officein Mexico City.

through a video Shared on social networks, it was shown how the subject pounced on the woman, who was walking with her dog, and tried to abuse her while touching her. When she put up resistance, the man began to beat her.

The 37-year-old woman began to scream so the man fled the scene and left her lying on the floor. The events occurred in the Los Picos de Iztacalco neighborhood, section 2-A.

“ He lunged at me to cover my mouth. Little by little I was able to remember everything she said to me and did to me because she touched my parts, she told me to shut up, that she was going to kill me, ”said the woman in an interview in TV Forum.

After being beaten, the woman tried to stand up several times until, supported by a railing, she was able to move forward.

In addition, she was helped by her family, who took her to the hospital of the Social Security and Services Institute for State Workers (ISSSTE) in Zaragoza, where she spent several hours in the emergency room before being treated.

“ They leave me from seven when I arrive until two in the afternoon when I pass out from the pain, they decided to put a little serum, just a little serum, “he added in the interview with TV Forum.

The woman claimed thatand she kept part of her aggressor’s skin between her teeth, same that was discarded by the doctors who treated her.

“ He took it from me and instead of keeping it, he threw it away, he threw it away when he had evidence. He did nothing,” she exposed.

For its part, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CdMx) initiated an investigation folder for the events that occurred and after the proceedings carried out by an interdisciplinary group of the capital’s Attorney’s Office, the classification of injuries was certified, Therefore, the Public Ministry decreed a protection measure in favor of the victim, based on the provisions of the National Code of Criminal Procedures.

Also, he was exhorted to go to the Socio-Legal Support Center for Victims of Violent Crime for his psychological interview, and determine the degree of affectation by the fact under investigation.