Video summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: the US and China try a rapprochement (including on the climate), but it is still a clash over Taiwan

“Avoid a conflict between United States And China“. The common goal is declared, the ways to go to reach it still seem very different. With the tension between the two countries returning to alarm levels on various issues, frominfluence in the Indo-Pacific to the case of Taiwan, up to the positions still distant on the fight against climate change, the presidents Joe Biden And Xi Jinping they met during a virtual summit in which they tried to foster a rapprochement that avoids a head-on clash between the two powers. “We are like two giant ships – said the leader of Beijing – You need to keep your hand firmly on the rudder to move forward together, overcome the waves and avoid collision“. But if on human rights the People’s Republic promises progress, on Taiwan it does not allow any interference from Washington and invites the White House not to interfere in matters considered to be internal politics. In this situation, it seems that the climate issue is precisely the issue that can lead to a first rapprochement, after the partial failure of the Cop26 of Glasgow, where China, together withIndia, they managed to curb decarbonization plans of other world powers.

“We have to establish some common sense mode – Biden said opening the meeting – and guaranteeing an honest and transparent competition between our countries, especially in the face of vital challenges such as the fight against climate change. We have a responsibility towards the world as well as towards our two peoples ”. The Chinese leader replied saying that he was “very happy to see a old friend“. The pleasantries end there. When the interview moves to the individual issues, the distances become evident again and the usual rifts re-emerge. Xi Jinping invites his counterpart to give “full play to his political leadership and push US policy towards China to return to a rational and pragmatic binary“. Pragmatism, therefore, and not battles on principles, seems to mean the Communist president who invites the parties to a relationship based on mutual respect, the peaceful coexistence and the beneficial cooperation for both parties. Which, translated, also means for China zero interference in the affairs that concern Hong Kong and especially Taiwan, as well as on the management of the crisis in the Xinjiang. Issues on which, however, the United States does not intend to postpone for the moment. And Joe Biden did not fail to remind the Chinese president: according to information released by the White House, the head of the Oval Office expressed concern about the human rights situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as remembering that it is Washington’s job to protect American workers and businesses from unfair and unfair economic and commercial practices.

A separate chapter was reserved for Taiwan, the small Pacific island that has a de facto government, not recognized by most of the international community, including the US, but which China claims as part of the country. Biden strongly opposed “any unilateral effort to change the status quo in Taiwan and undermine peace and stability in the area.” This is one of the issues on which the tension has risen, as has already happened in the past weeks, with Xi Jinping responding to the requests of his counterpart: “We are willing to conduct a dialogue on the issues of human rights on the basis of mutual respect, but we do not accept their use to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries ”. A new wave of tension weighs on the situation in the Taiwan Strait because the island’s authorities have repeatedly tried to “Trust in the United States for independence” and some people in the US mean “Using Taiwan to control China”. A trend that he defined as “very dangerous, is playing with fire and getting burned. We are patient about reunification, but if the separatist forces break through the red line, we will have to take decisive measures ”. And he then reminded the United States of the content of the three Sino-American joint communiqués, in addition to compliance with the One China principle, which “are the political foundation of bilateral relations”. “The true status quo of the Taiwan issue and the fundamental content of the One China are: there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an integral part of it and the government of the People’s Republic is the only legal government that represents China. “. In response, Biden, according to the Xinhua, he stated “clearly that the United States is not trying to change the Chinese system, it is not trying to strengthen alliances against China and it has no intention of entering into conflict with China. The US government is committed to pursuing the long-term coherent policy of the One China and not to support Taiwan’s independence, hoping that the Taiwan Strait will maintain peace and stability ”.

An unexpected glimpse, after the poor results obtained in terms of decarbonisation during the last one G20 and the subsequent Cop26 in Glasgow, opened on the subject of combating climate change, with Biden and Xi Jinping who, the White House concludes, “discussed the existential nature of the climate crisis for the world and the important role that the United States and China can play “.