Video surveillance goes down: the mice chew the optical fiber

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
MACERATA – Blackout of the cameras due to the rodents in Piazza della Libertà that ate the cables


The Police Headquarters immediately raised the alarm, suddenly the cameras of the Macerata video surveillance network went up: those accustomed to films, spy stories and daring thefts must have thought they were on the eve of some sensational crime action, but nothing of all this. It was the rats of Piazza della Libertà, and the immediate surroundings, that went into action and they put out of use the fiber optic section between the premises of the Antichi Forni and the operations room of the Macerata Police Headquarters. The Police Headquarters, in truth, limited itself to reporting the problem, and it was the Municipality to intervene urgently by contacting a specialized company that carried out the inspection and verified the origin of the problem: the route had been damaged by the nibbling action of the mice, in several points, consequently blocking the data flow from the video surveillance cameras to the Police Headquarters and data transmission to the license plate reading service. Immediate repair work for an expense settled in about three thousand euros.

