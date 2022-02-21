VIDEO: Terrifying plane landing attempt involving Manchester City

The terrifying attempt to land the plane in which the players and the Manchester City coaching staff were traveling was recorded on video. The team was returning from Lisbon (Portugal) to Manchester (United Kingdom), but was forced to land in the city of Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola, technical director, spoke about the incident last Wednesday.

Guardiola claimed that, upon viewing the video, he realized that the event was more terrifying than what they felt on the plane. And he added: “We were going down and then immediately the motor started rolling and we went up. At the time we said ‘something happened'”.

The Spaniard explained that the “pilot was magnificent”, since he spoke with the crew and remained calm. “Thanks to him everyone was calm,” he concluded.

According to local media reports that Wednesday, February 16, due to strong winds, the plane could not land in the city of Manchester, so it had to go to Liverpool airport, located about 50 kilometers from the original destination.

Through a statement, the team confirmed the information the same day and warned that the team arrived in Liverpool without problems after being diverted.









The news agencies EFE and AFP reported that Storm Eunice is hitting northern Europe after the continent has already been affected by strong storms in recent days, such as Dudley, which killed five people in Poland and Germany on Thursday.

The London Eye, London’s huge iconic Ferris wheel, was closed on Friday and numerous flights and trains canceled due to Storm Eunice, which hit the United Kingdom and Ireland with great violence and put the north of the European continent on alert.

The south of England registered record winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, the British meteorological office reported, while on the English coast the storm raised violent waves and the streets of London were almost deserted.