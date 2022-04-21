VIDEO: Thalía’s daughter’s 15-year party is at risk due to a delicate situation

The family of Thalia and Laura Zapata continue to give something to talk about, and this time Doña Mange’s health would be one of the main topics again. This after it was revealed that Sabrina, Thalia’s daughter, is about to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Although, In Mexico, the country where the actress and singer is from, this party is traditionally celebrated in a big way, everything indicates that Sabrina Sakaë Mottola will not have a traditional party.

And it is that said great event would not be held in the coming months as budgetedthis in response to Thalía’s family situation, who, although she has not suspended the celebration, will postpone it.

After the news was released, several rumors arose, some of which pointed out that Thalía feared that her own daughter would steal her prominence before the cameras.

It was also speculated that there was a lack of solvency in the family of Thalía and Tommy Mottola, which was quickly denied. Nevertheless, Doubts about what caused the delay in Thalía’s daughter’s birthday plans continued.

About this, the fashion designer Mitzy and close friend of the former member of Timbiriche, pointed out that the XV-year party of her friend Thalía’s daughter had been postponed because the singer considered that the family situation they are experiencing did not merit celebrations.

And it is not that Thalía and Tommy Mottola are having marital conflicts, but rather that the grandmother of the one who gave life to “Marimar” has various health complications.

“I don’t know if she is really going to be suspended, but, even if you don’t believe it, she is 100% aware of her grandmother, in all aspects she is attentive, she is paying everything, that she doesn’t need a penny for her granny” MITZY

He added that, at the moment, the most important thing for Thalía is that her grandmother is well, for which the planning of her daughter’s party went into the background, in order to resume it soon.

