[VIDEO] The 6 great controversies during award ceremonies

The most important awards, in the case of the music or film industry, always have a moment in which they make us turn around to see them, either because of some unwise comment or because of some lawsuit between the artists, thus generating controversy.

For this reason, the public is increasingly expectant to know if there is a moment that can be talked about all week or just let the euphoria of the moment go by.

So here we bring you 6 great controversies that have existed in important award ceremonies.

6. Radiohead ignores Miley Cyrus and Kanye West

Although, although it was not during an award ceremony, it was at the after party of the 2009 edition when this incident occurred between the English group, after they refused to greet the interpreter of ‘Wrecking Ball’ in the first instance, sending a strong message to cante: «We don’t want to meet her».

However, it was not the only one that the band ignored, as Kanye West was also the victim of a snub by Thom Yorke and company during the same night, which caused the rapper’s annoyance.

5. 50 Cent interrupts Evanescence

It was during 2004 at the Grammy Awards when the interpreter of ‘In da Club’ had managed to get nominations in several categories, however, on that night the rapper returned home empty-handed.

But, to show his discontent, when the singer and pianist Amy Lee went up to receive his award, the rapper chose to interrupt the moment, where, despite his courage, he only decided to make a peace gesture to the cameras.

Later, Amy Lee dedicated a few words to the rapper: “We want to thank 50 Cent for this award.”

4. ‘La La Land’ wins by mistake

Undoubtedly one of the biggest controversies during the award ceremony for major film productions occurred when the winner of the ‘Best Film’ category was announced, which was torn between ‘Moonlight’ and ‘La La Land’ as the favorites.

However, what nobody counted on was that there was an error when naming the winning film, since everything seems to indicate that it was the confusion in question of the envelopes.

At the time that the film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had been declared the winner, the production was giving thanks for the award, however, seconds later came the rectification that declared ‘Moonlight’ as the true winner of the category .

3. Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift

It was during the delivery of the Video Music Awards in 2009, Kanye West lashed out at Taylor Swift, after she won the category for “Best Female Video Clip” for her single “You Belong to me”.

But, what the attendees nor Taylor herself expected is that Kanye West interrupted her on stage where she took the microphone to say: “I’m happy for her but the best video was from Beyonce”, which caused a strong debate among the public. for the action of the rapper.

2. Kiss between Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera

If we are talking about controversies, we cannot forget that year 2003 when during the delivery of the VMAs held in New York, two of the most important Pop artists starred in a moment that was saved forever.

We talk about the kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears after interpreting hits like Like a Virgin and Hollywood where Christina Aguilera also participated.

1. Will Smith vs. Chris Rock

In the recent 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock starred in one of the most awkward moments during an award ceremony, and that is that, during a monologue prior to presenting the categories, Rock made a joke about the appearance of Jada Pinkett-Smith, which, the protagonist of I am Legend did not take it well at all.

The actor’s reaction was to launch himself against Rock, slapping him in the middle of the stage and then telling him in front of the entire theater not to mention his wife’s name again.

