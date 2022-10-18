Video: the electric DeLorean Alpha 5 drives on the set of Fast and Furious even before being marketed

The DeLorean, a historical figure in the saga Back to the future whose two main actors reunited 32 years after the last film, once again proves her love of cinema by being spotted on the set of the next film in the franchise Fast and Furious. The set, which stopped to film a few scenes in the Angelino Heights district of Los Angeles, offers a glimpse of this 100% electric model. A source of nuisance for some residents but a huge pleasure for lovers of Fast and Furious as well as car enthusiasts.

© DeLorean Motor Co.

A little news comes out

Beyond its casting, it is for the supercars that spectators still travel to dark rooms to see the latest addition to the saga which is currently filming its tenth installment. baptized FastX, the blockbuster obviously brings Dominique Toretto’s Dodge Charger, interpreted by Vin Diesel, to the screen, as well as other prestigious vehicles, but the one that attracts the most attention is far from being the one that makes the most noise. . Coming straight from another universe, the DeLorean Alpha 5, the electric little sister of the DeLorean of the 1980s, invites itself into the fast and furious family of Dominique Toretto. Filmed at night (at the 18th minute) while being towed, the DeLorean Alpha 5 is displayed in a gray color while offering a view of its legendary open butterfly doors.

sports performance

Although the mystery hovers around her role in the film, her presence on the set makes sense, on paper at least, when we dwell on her performance since she can reach 100 km / h in less of 3 seconds. Its top speed of 250 km/h as well as its range of 480 km thanks to its 100 kWh battery just swell the muscles of this car which is not yet marketed and whose price is still a mystery. Rumors state that the model will only be produced in 88 copies worldwide in reference to the speed necessary to travel in time.