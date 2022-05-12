VIDEO – The first teaser of Avatar 2: The Path of Water is released



Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will continue in the leading roles of Avatar: The Path of Water.

May 09, 2022 10:43 a.m.

After years of waiting, the first images of the sequel to Avatar, which will be called El Camino del Agua (The Way of Water), have finally been released.

The film, which will debut in theaters on December 15, 2022, brings back Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after the events that occurred in the first film that debuted in 2009. .

This time, the couple reappears along with their children: Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuktirey, along with Spider/Miles Socorro (Jack Champion), an adopted human.

The images do not provide further details of the plot that Avatar: The Path of Water will focus on, but we can see that the main family lives in an aquatic environment, while the Na’vi prepare for a new battle against an old enemy.

The description of the film was shared on the IMDb website, which advances: “Jake Sully lives with his new family formed on the planet Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish off what was started before, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect the planet from him.”

In addition to Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, the Avatar sequel’s cast includes names like Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet, among others.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg will return to directing and producing alongside Jon Landau.

To prepare the audience, on December 22 Avatar (2009) will be re-released in cinemas in our country, which has become one of the most watched films of all time.

Along with this first teaser for Avatar: The Path of Water, the first poster for the film was also revealed.