[Vídeo] The Nintendo Switch catalog has no limits: games that can return – Nintenderos

Cratch has shared a new and interesting video on the official YouTube channel of Nintenderos. On this occasion, it offers us a really interesting perspective on the possibility of titles returning to the Nintendo Switch catalog.

The Nintendo Switch Catalog

Will the return of these classics be possible? Which ones would fit exactly into the catalog of the hybrid console today along with the rest of the premieres? This is the message that Cratch has shared:

For several years now, thinking about games like Mario Strikers or Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch seemed pointless. To our surprise, the Switch is the console on which many Nintendo franchises achieved their highest sales, opening the door to bringing back old gems.

and here you have the video:

What do you think? Did you like the video that Cratch has shared on our YouTube channel? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.