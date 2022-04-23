VIDEO. The splendid goal of Lionel Messi which allowed PSG to afford a tenth coronation in Ligue 1

It only took one point at PSG to secure a tenth crown. It’s done. The capital club was held in check by RC Lens this Saturday at the Parc des Princes, on the occasion of the 34th day of Ligue 1 (1-1), but joined Saint-Étienne at the top of the league table. France.

A heavy strike from afar

Shortly after Kevin Danso was sent off (57′), Lionel Messi opened the scoring (68′). At the end of a long streak of possession, the Argentinian, shifted by Neymar, sent a mine into the skylight of Jean-Louis Leca, just over twenty meters from the opposing goal, and allowed his team to unlock the counter.

The equalization of Corentin Jean does not change anything: PSG is officially crowned champion of France for the tenth time in its history. In a particular context, with some supporters who left the stands fifteen minutes from the end of the match, to celebrate the title outside the stadium, exhausted by the regular disappointments in the Champions League and by certain choices of their leaders .