(VIDEO) The sublime reception at the Monumental for the teams of Ecuador and Argentina, with Messi as captain | Soccer | sports

The teams of Ecuador and Argentina were received before an impressive setting. More than 55,000 spectators gathered Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, all decked out in yellow to cheer the members of the Tricolor and also Albiceleste star Lionel Messi, who met for the first time in Guayaquil for an official match and World Cup qualifiers. The reception was so tremendous due to the sparks of fireworks that could be seen falling from the ceilings of the east and west suites, while the lights of the thousands of mobile phones diverted the gaze of the many others that were recording that moment. Perhaps such an exciting presentation of teams will not be appreciated again until next October 29, when the Monumental hosts the unique final of the Copa Libertadores de América 2022.

It gave the feeling that we were in an international final, Copa América or FIFA tournament.

The organization of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) decorated the stadium with four large pennants that represent the classifications of the Tri to the World Cups of Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006, Brazil 2014 and the recent one to Qatar 2022.

Leo Messi’s intervention in this match from the first minute of play was as newsworthy as Ecuador’s qualification for the fourth FIFA World Cup in its history. There were many football fans who missed their jobs to go see Messi play at the home of Barcelona SC.

The starting team of Argentina that faced the Ecuadorian team on Tuesday, March 29 at the Monumental. Photo: AFP

Messi had previously trained on that court on June 11, 2013 together with players from the Argentine national team, led by coach Alejandro Sabella, on the occasion of the clash against Ecuador in Quito, for the qualifying tie for Brazil 2014. For one hour and The then star of FC Barcelona exercised, practiced shots on goal and worked on football with the team.

Despite the multiple casualties due to suspension, injury, flu and COVID-19 in the Argentine team, thousands were delighted yesterday to see Messi enter the Monumental field again. He was cheered when the line-ups were called and applauded when he entered the field to warm-up.

Lionel Messi greeted the Ecuadorian public while exercising before the match against Ecuador at the Monumental stadium. Photo: API

THE LAST MATCH OF MESSI AND DI MARÍA FOR QUALIFIERS?

The tie on Tuesday, March 29 against Ecuador at 1 was, surely, the last game of Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María with the Argentina team for World Cup qualifiers.

It may even have been the last of the flea with the Albiceleste shirt on Ecuadorian soil. On June 24, the Paris Saint-Germain star will turn 35.

“After the World Cup I am going to have to rethink many things, whether it goes well or badly. I don’t know, I really don’t know. Let’s hope it works out for the best. But surely after the World Cup many things will change”, Leo said as soon as the duel with Venezuela ended last Friday. (D)