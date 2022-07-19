(VIDEO) The time Chris Martin from Coldplay planted a tremendous kiss on Andrew Garfield

When two universes converge, it’s almost always a given that something fun will happen. This is exactly what happened more than eight years ago, when Coldplay’s Chris Martin planted a tremendous kiss on Andrew Garfield. Yes, just as you read it, the British did not measure himself and looked like the greats.

This happened during the promotion of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man, where Garfield was the host of the famous Saturday Night Live program. Although this event occurred almost 10 years ago, it went viral on the TikTok social network because it parodied one of the most iconic scenes in the saga.

On that occasion, Chris Martin participated in a rehearsal for the film where he offered to be the protagonist of a kiss to tell the actors how to make that moment so memorable for so many that it has caused various reactions in more than one person who is a fan of this saga of superheroes.

Emma Stone also appears in the recording in her role as Gwen Stacy, the girl who, in addition to being the partner of “Spider-Man”, was also the girlfriend of the actor who did the same in his role as Peter Parker.

Chris Martin

So the funny moment in which Chris Martin gave a tremendous kiss to Andrew Garfield

In the sketch, the producer is heard saying that Stone and Garfield are having a hard time with the scene, which is why Chris Martin offers to help them.

“I could put him in the hospital, if you want, just for fun,” says Martin, as the “Spidey” girlfriends get excited about kissing the “Fix You” singer. But the scene is completely transformed when she takes Emma down from the scene and stays with Andrew.

They hand him a wig, and then Chris grabs the actor by the neck:

“Now listen to me, beautiful spider-man, with great power comes great responsibility. And our responsibility now is to fall sweetly in love. Come with dad,” the Coldplay leader is heard.

Actor Andrew Garfield said he was honored to be able to act alongside this singer who is a benchmark in pop music in the world today.