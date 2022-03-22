Video | The war in Ukraine from a drone view | Videos

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, on February 24, numerous images taken by drones have been collected. The help of technology has served to accurately portray the horror of the military offensive. In the video that accompanies this news, both buildings in ruins and the large caravans of cars that have formed in recent weeks to flee the country are shown from a bird’s-eye view. Also the way in which the two Armies, the Russian and the Ukrainian, try to use these aerial images as an effective propaganda weapon.

As shown in the video, Mariupol and kyiv are two of the cities most attacked by Russian forces. The first, a port town in eastern Ukraine, has been completely besieged since the first weeks of the conflict. There is no light, no water, no heating. Neither internet nor telephone coverage. It has become a symbol of the harshness of the Russian Army in Ukraine with heinous attacks such as the one on the theater that served as a refuge for civilians. The Kremlin gave Ukrainian forces an ultimatum to hand over what remains of the city by Monday, but Ukraine adamantly refused. Meanwhile, in kyiv there are attacks on blocks of residential buildings. This offensive has forced Vitali Klitchsko, the mayor of the capital, to impose a new curfew that began on Monday afternoon and will last until Wednesday morning.

When it is barely the first month since Russia began the military offensive, the authorities of several cities in Ukraine warn that the nuclei of Chernigov (in the north of the country) and Kherson (in the south) are running out of food and medicine. In addition, the UN raises the number of refugees to more than 3.5 million, of which 2.1 million have fled to Poland.