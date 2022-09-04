VIDEO: The Weeknd is left without a voice in full concert and leaves fans planted

The Weeknd sang just two songs at a concert yesterday in Los Angeles when he lost his voice and disappeared from the stage.

SoFi Stadium had more than 70,000 fans when 15 minutes after it started, his band started playing “Can’t Feel My Face” and the singer never appeared on stage.

Apparently, The Weeknd was behind the scenes and almost crying, because he had no voice. Apparently he screamed during his first song and tore his vocal cords.

The thousands of fans did not know what was happening, since the song kept playing and the singer did not appear. When he finished the music, he came out one last time and said “this is killing me” and came back out, announcing that the concert would have to be cancelled.

“I can’t give you the concert I want,” he said, promising that everyone could ask for their money back and that he would reschedule his show in the future.

Shortly after leaving the venue, the “Blinding Lights” singer wrote on his social media, “My voice is gone after the first song and I am devastated. I felt her go and my heart stopped. I promise to give you a new date.”

So far it is not known if his voice can be recovered in time for concerts scheduled in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and more.

Here is a video of the moment