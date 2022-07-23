VIDEO. They capture infidelity by “kiss cam” in the middle of a soccer game and it goes viral

It is already a tradition within the great sports events that during halftimes interact with the public through the “kiss-cam”where couples show their love with a kiss… but it doesn’t always work out.

At halftime of Junior from Barranquilla Y National Athletic for the second date of Colombian League Soccer, the camera captured a romantic couple and the woman’s reaction went viral.

Showing them on the screen, the young woman quickly covered her face and the boy who accompanied her began to laugh. the video in Twitter It already has more than 3 thousand retweets and more than 25 thousand likes and people have very divided opinions about the situation.

Read also: Student denounces Tec de Monterrey for denying her insurance to finish her degree after being orphaned

“The big difference between men and women: they don’t care about being the waiter, on the contrary, they enjoy it,” wrote a user. “The whole country knows it and the last one to find out will be the one who is being screwed. Cruel reality ”, wrote another, putting himself in the place of the deceived.

On the other hand, another slipped a possible solution: “The day I take someone like that to be a friend, I’ll give him a kiss, I’m not going to look bad in front of everyone.”

This situation, it is worth clarifying, is not the first time it has been seen. And others, in addition to the gesture of affection, go a step further and try to seduce her suitor with more emphasis with the live marriage proposal.

This happened in a game of the NBA, where a man, dressed in a purple sweatshirt with the initials of the Cleveland team, was focused by the viewfinder of the camera, and first of all he shows a surprised expression. Immediately afterwards, his girlfriend, in a red outfit and black hair, pounces on him and gives him a beak, which is cause for a smile from a person next to him in a blue shirt.

Finally, what was not on the first try, was on the second. Again the virtual eye returned to them and the woman, initially surprised by her boyfriend’s rejection, received an unexpected response: the man took a small box from under his chair containing a ring inside and placed it on his finger, prompting a standing ovation from the entire venue.

Read also: “Where are people going to go down?”: Bricklayers place a dead end ladder and it goes viral on TikTok

In his defense, the argument that circulated on the networks was that being a risky proposal, the uncertainty paralyzed him:

“Besides, he doesn’t know if he would say yes. It is known that not all people are ready for marriage. I think he was a little embarrassed at the moment, nerves always work against you”.

Instead, there were those who saw another intention in this short video that circulated on the SportsCenter account (ESPN): “I also marry that (woman), on top of that she gives me citizenship, it’s a great deal.”

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL UNIVERSAL belongs, is a leading media network founded

in 1991, which promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

aosr/rcr