VIDEO: They find “Johnny Nodal”, half Johnny Depp and half Christian Nodal

Although Christian Nodal is busy having his differences with J Balvin and Johnny Depp celebrating the resolution of his trial against Amber Heard, it seems that his fans are more focused on a hairdresser who went viral on TikTok for being similar to both stars.

In the video, you can see the stylist working, when noticing that they were recording him, he turned to the camera and his resemblance to the two celebrities could be seen. So far there is no information on where the place where they found “Johnny Nodal” as TikTok users called it is located.

Netizens noticed that The young man has a haircut similar to that of the American actor, while his face is a combination of the singer’s features with Depp’s characteristic mustache.

“It’s Christian Depp”, “Jonny in a universe where if he lost his mind and 3 Tom Hollands appeared by law” and “Incredible that the Johnny Nodal multiverse exists”, were some of the comments on the TikTok video. The clip already has almost 500 thousand likes and has more than five million views.

Until now, the stylist has not commented on the matter, as well as neither of the two artists. However, both celebrities have been in their own controversies in recent days, for which they have other things on their minds.

After a six-week trial, The jury in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard found that both actors defamed each other. She will have to pay 15 million dollars and he, two million.

Secondly, Christian Nodal is in the middle of a conflict with J Balvin, after the reggaeton artist uploaded a photo of the Mexican singer comparing him to himself with the phrase “find the differences”. So Nodal responded forcefully.

