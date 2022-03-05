VIDEO: They find the actor Will Smith traveling in the bed of a pick-up in Guatemala

The American actor is visiting Guatemala and has left a trail of reactions on social networks. Smith enjoyed Antigua Guatemala surrounded by people while he practiced this colorful tradition, they also saw him on this means of transportation.

Various Guatemalan media have reported on the visit of American actor Will Smith to the heart of the Mayan world, Guatemala. Smith is the star of films such as “Bad Boys”, “Men in Black”, “The Pursuit of Happyness” and the most recent “King Richard”, for which he is nominated in the best actor category to receive an Oscar. .

In the photos and videos that circulate on social networks, the actor can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee while posing with some admirers for the cameras. It is known that Will Smith has shared good times with the residents of the village of San Cristóbal El Alto in Antigua Guatemala.

Illustrative and non-commercial image: https://m.facebook.com/Sabendoyoelgt/

As part of his visit, he gave a donation that consisted of digital equipment, musical instruments and sports equipment. In other images, the actor can be seen surrounded by recording equipment in one of the characteristic streets of Antigua Guatemala.

It can also be seen how more people approach the international actor to take selfies, shake his hand and share a smile with him. Local authorities stated that the visit of the famous Hollywood actor is being managed by an NGO and that they have provided assistance with some security agents.

Illustrative and non-commercial video: https://m.facebook.com/Sabendoyoelgt/

It is also known that Will Smith helped decorate a carpet typical of the Holy Week celebrations, appreciated a marimba group and continued to take selfies with the fans who approached him.

Social media comments show a lot of excitement over Smith’s visit. “Welcome to Guatemala, it is an honor! I love all his movies, he is a very special human being. Many blessings. Will Smith.♥️🌷,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “There I would really like to know him 😍😍 his movie in search of happiness inspired me a lot,” revealed another Internet user on the same social network.

