(VIDEO) They premiere the first advance of ‘Oppenheimer’, the long-awaited return of Christopher Nolan

Cilliam Murphy and Emily Blunt report to the award-winning British director in his biopic about the father of the nuclear bomb

Oppenheimerthe long-awaited film Christopher Nolan about the father of the atomic bomb, advanced this Thursday its first images as an appetizer, before its premiere on July 21, 2023.

In a very brief video that the Universal Pictures studio is reproducing on a loop on its social networks, with a countdown included, appears Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer while a voice in off says: “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment”. The voice corresponds to Emily Blunt (A peaceful place), who plays the scientist’s wife, Katherine, in this long-awaited film from the director of Dunkirk (2017).

Later, after a succession of images of explosions, another male voice implores: “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made the greatest man who ever lived”.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie & Alden Ehrenreich. The film releases on July 21 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/th5FDfUOzr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2022

The argument of Oppenheimer It will be based on the novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, winner of the Pulitzer prize in 2005 and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It will be the second time that the ambient filmmaker has made a film in the Second World War after the acclaimed and successful Dunkirk (2017).

Nolan is one of the most prestigious and influential directors of the 21st century, thanks to films like Source (2010), interstellar (2014) and the praised batman trilogy made of batmanbegins (2005), The dark knight (2008) and the legend is reborn (2012).

Break with Warner

His most recent film Tenet, premiered in the summer of 2020 despite the fact that the situation due to the coronavirus was very complicated and cinemas around the world were closed or with very limited capacity. The film, a complex thriller of espionage that intersected with temporary games, grossed $364 million, a meager figure for a blockbuster of this caliber and that meant Nolan’s break with Warner Bros.

The Briton had been working with Warner Bros for years, but was very critical when the studio decided to release his films in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as an emergency measure by covid-19. The move led to a split between the studio and Nolan, who will now release his films under the Universal label.

Source: EFE.