Video: They recreate the moment in which Alec Baldwin shot a camerawoman in the middle of filming

James 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220218/video-recreate-the-moment-when-alec-baldwin-shot-a-camera-woman-in-full-shooting-1121874759.html

Video: They recreate the moment in which Alec Baldwin shot a camerawoman in the middle of filming

Video: They recreate the moment in which Alec Baldwin shot a camerawoman in the middle of filming

In October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film ‘Rust’… 02/18/2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T13:25+0000

2022-02-18T13:25+0000

2022-02-18T13:25+0000

Lifestyle

👤 people

alec baldwin

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121874360_387:19:1280:521_1920x0_80_0_0_a7ed254f8948cd0afff4f498c61f1d60.png

The animated video, titled The Murder of Halyna Hutchins on the Set of ‘Rust,’ shows an assistant handing the gun to Baldwin, who is wearing a cowboy hat and leather jacket. The actor then sits in one of the pews in the small church where the filming takes place. A few moments later, he shoots at the camera, fatally wounding Hutchins who, in turn, loses consciousness and can no longer stand. standing. Finally, two cast members place her on the ground. The tragic accident took place on October 21. Baldwin wielded what he thought was a prop gun during the filming of a scene. However, it turned out that the bullet loaded in the gun was real. The actor publicly apologized to Hutchins’ relatives, calling the accident “a horrible event” and “one in a billion episode.” For his part, the The family of the deceased camerawoman sued the famous actor for reckless homicide. The investigation of the accident is still ongoing.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211028/alec-baldwin-shooting-comes-to-light-an-old-incident-with-nicolas-cage-1117603067.html

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121874360_328:0:1179:638_1920x0_80_0_0_74b82797de087ca17f73ab2ba024dbc9.png

👤 people, alec baldwin

Follow us onGoogle news

In October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film ‘Rust’. The victim’s lawyers have shared a three-dimensional simulation of the tragedy.

The animated video, titled The murder of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’, shows an assistant handing the gun to Baldwin, who is wearing a cowboy hat and leather jacket. The actor then sits in one of the pews in the small church where the filming takes place.

A few moments later, shoots at the camera, fatally wounding Hutchins which, in turn, loses consciousness and can no longer stand. Finally, two cast members place her on the ground.

The tragic accident took place on October 21. Baldwin wielded what he thought was a prop gun during the filming of a scene. However, it turned out that the bullet loaded in the gun was real.
The actor publicly apologized to Hutchins’ relatives, calling the accident “a horrible event” and “a one-in-a-billion episode.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother, and colleague of ours who we deeply admire,” he tweeted.

For its part, the family of the deceased camerawoman sued the famous actor for reckless homicide. The investigation of the accident is still ongoing.

Actor Nicolas Cage, right, and his wife Alice Kim arrive for the screening of the film Joe at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, in Venice, Italy, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013 - Sputnik World, 1920, 10.28.2021

Alec Baldwin’s shooting: an old incident with Nicolas Cage comes to light

October 28, 2021, 04:11 GMT

Source link

About James

Check Also

Showering every day: is it good or bad for the skin?

When it comes to celebrities, there is a whole cult — not to say morbid …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved