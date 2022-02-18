Video: They recreate the moment in which Alec Baldwin shot a camerawoman in the middle of filming
The animated video, titled The Murder of Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust,' shows an assistant handing the gun to Baldwin, who is wearing a cowboy hat and leather jacket. The actor then sits in one of the pews in the small church where the filming takes place. A few moments later, he shoots at the camera, fatally wounding Hutchins who, in turn, loses consciousness and can no longer stand. Finally, two cast members place her on the ground. The tragic accident took place on October 21. Baldwin wielded what he thought was a prop gun during the filming of a scene. However, it turned out that the bullet loaded in the gun was real. The actor publicly apologized to Hutchins' relatives, calling the accident "a horrible event" and "one in a billion episode." For his part, the family of the deceased camerawoman sued the famous actor for reckless homicide. The investigation of the accident is still ongoing.
In October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust'. The victim's lawyers have shared a three-dimensional simulation of the tragedy.
The animated video, titled The murder of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’, shows an assistant handing the gun to Baldwin, who is wearing a cowboy hat and leather jacket. The actor then sits in one of the pews in the small church where the filming takes place.
A few moments later, shoots at the camera, fatally wounding Hutchins which, in turn, loses consciousness and can no longer stand. Finally, two cast members place her on the ground.
The tragic accident took place on October 21. Baldwin wielded what he thought was a prop gun during the filming of a scene. However, it turned out that the bullet loaded in the gun was real.
The actor publicly apologized to Hutchins’ relatives, calling the accident “a horrible event” and “a one-in-a-billion episode.”
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother, and colleague of ours who we deeply admire," he tweeted.
For its part, the family of the deceased camerawoman sued the famous actor for reckless homicide. The investigation of the accident is still ongoing.
