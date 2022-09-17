VIDEO: They reveal the entire process of Emmy Rossum to look like ‘Angelyne’

United States.- Emmy Rossum is unrecognizable as Angelyne for the next Peacock miniseries, as she has multiple layers of prosthetics, a blonde wig, and too much makeup. In a new Instagram clip, which was posted Thursday by the makeup artist mike mekashwho holds an Emmy, the 35-year-old celebrity can be seen sitting while having three-pound fake breasts attached to her chest.

With the help of a prosthetic team, the Golden Globe-winning celebrity became the spitting image of 1980s icon Angelyne. During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the famous she said that she got “blisters from her fake breasts”, she also had problems with her tear ducts from wearing two pairs of contact lenses.

Even before most of his co-stars arrived, he indicated that he had already been in the makeup chair for more than four or five hours. “The physicality of the character was challenging. The body is heavy, but it has to feel light and effervescent.” her husband, Sam Esmail, who was the executive producer of the series, revealed that sometimes “I didn’t recognize her because I was lost in this person.”

I’m serious,” he insisted. “This is my wife I’m talking about. It’s kind of creepy.”

Last month, the real Angelyne said she won’t be watching the Rossum-starring show during an interview with Inside Edition, saying it “doesn’t do it justice.” “I saw him a little and I refused to see him.” The series is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story stating that her true identity was Ronia Tamar Goldberg, who was born in Poland in 1950, and is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. According to reports, the famous woman would have called herself Renee Goldberg when she lived in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. For her part, she denies being that person and indicates that her birth name is Angelyne.

Emmy Rossum described Angelyne as “a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living work of art. of new age spirituality.

