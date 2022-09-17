Entertainment

VIDEO: They reveal the entire process of Emmy Rossum to look like ‘Angelyne’

United States.- Emmy Rossum is unrecognizable as Angelyne for the next Peacock miniseries, as she has multiple layers of prosthetics, a blonde wig, and too much makeup. In a new Instagram clip, which was posted Thursday by the makeup artist mike mekashwho holds an Emmy, the 35-year-old celebrity can be seen sitting while having three-pound fake breasts attached to her chest.

