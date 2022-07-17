VIDEO. They show a subject assaulting a woman inside a car in NL; was already arrested

A man, identified as Jesus “N”was arrested by elements of Escobedo’s Public Security in Nuevo León, after he was exhibited on social networks assaulting a woman inside a car.

The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, shared a video on his social networks in which a woman who is assaulted by a subject.

“Are you okay, friend?” Asked the woman who recorded the video. In response, the victim replied that she did not and the man who had her subjected to her hair answered her with rudeness and then accelerated to flee from her.



The complainant spread the video on social networks: “Today I had to see in the Girasoles neighborhood, 4th sector in Escobedo, Calle Álamo, how a “man” assaulted a girl and the police never arrived, I have no words to express the fear, I hope and the girl be fine.”

Aggressor has already been arrested

After the video went viral, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported that it had launched an investigation.

Via @MambaEsquivel Y @Cicmty, we received the report of assault on a woman. The investigation folder has already been started for the criminal news. As always, we appreciate any information you can provide us through our institutional contacts. – Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaNL) July 16, 2022

Later, Governor Samuel García confirmed the arrest of the subject, whom he identified as Jesús “N”, who has open investigations for disturbing the order, family violence and drunkenness.



VIDEO. Subject assaults woman inside car in NL

