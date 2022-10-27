Video: thieves try to rob a journalist on live broadcast – Latin America – International

Insecurity never rests: in most cases, it is ready to attack in the most unusual situations and, of course, the least expected subjects. If not, let the Ecuadorian journalist Vanesa Robles say so, who lived through an anguished moment when two thieves who were traveling on a motorcycle tried to steal it in full live broadcast.

What seemed like an informative note about the security operation that will be implemented during the soccer duel between Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo, ended up becoming a tense and controversial scene that, by now, has flooded social networks.

The journalist, belonging to the Ecuadorian television network ‘Teleamazonas’, was outside the Monumental Stadium of Barcelona, ​​located in Guayaquil, Ecuador, covering a live link as, according to her, she does every morning.

Everything was going well until, suddenly, the tranquility was interrupted by two armed individuals who approached Robles with a simple and visible intention: to steal his belongings. What the thieves did not count on was that, to their misfortune, the cameraman had not stopped recording and everything was being recorded live.

“The occupant in the back showed us a weapon and wanted us to hand over the cell phone and the rest of the belongings.”, said the journalist through the Instagram account of the television channel.

In the video, which is currently circulating on social networks, the reporter can be seen, initially surprised, and then confronting the thieves. “Dude, we’re live. Are you going to rob us live? ”, Are the words that she is heard throwing at the criminals while they flee in terror from the scene.

They see the uniformed man and I think that, also, because of the pressure of telling them that we were broadcasting live, what they do is doubt, get on the motorcycle and move forward “

According to Robles’ statement, the motorcycle driver urged his partner to get off and continue with the robbery; nevertheless, a few meters behind came a policeman who, it is presumed, was on his way to work. “They see the uniformed man and I think that, also, due to the pressure of telling them that we were broadcasting live, what they do is hesitate, get on the motorcycle and move forward,” said the Ecuadorian journalist in a short video broadcast by ‘Teleamazonas’.

Although the distressing moment had, in the midst of the unfortunate circumstances, a happy ending, Robles did not miss the opportunity to send a message about an issue that plagues Ecuadorian citizens and, also, a large part of the Latin American population: insecurity. .

“We feel what the citizen feels when going out on the street (…) We lack security”, concluded Robles in the clip that already has more than 5 thousand likes.

The citizens, for their part, were not oblivious to the situation experienced by the journalist and, as expected, they spoke through the comments.

“And that happens every day in the country”, “I applaud the reaction of Vanesa and her team”, “Lucky you had a soldier because even the camera was taken from you” and “We are already tired of this lack of security. Now they must go out to those coverages requesting police protection”, are some of the comments that are read on social networks.

