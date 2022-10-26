News

VIDEO: Thieves try to rob live TV crew | unusual

Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

QUIT — Two thieves on a motorcycle tried to rob a team from Ecuador’s Teleamazonas television network while it was broadcasting live from the outskirts of the Monumental stadium, where the Copa Libertadores final will be played on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the reporter Vanessa Robles along with the video team were on a bridge to show the preparations for the match between the Brazilian teams Flamengo and Paranaense and two hooded individuals approached them and one pointed a gun at them.

“Are they going to rob us live?” Was the reporter’s reaction.

The thieves turned around and fled immediately, while a police officer, also on a motorcycle, approached behind the journalist and chased them through the city of Guayaquil, 270 kilometers southwest of the capital.

The incident occurred amid an escalation of assaults and violence in that port city whose marginal neighborhoods are taken over by criminal gangs that dispute territories and drug distribution routes, clashes that have left more than a thousand murders so far this year , according to the authorities.

In that city there is also the Litoral Penitentiary, where rival gangs often clash with bullets and with knives.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is Akshata Murty, millionaire heiress and wife of Rishi Sunak

11 mins ago

In the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russia to back down, Putin accelerates the production of weapons

22 mins ago

The impotence face of a Venezuelan expelled from the US

2 hours ago

A TikTok challenge could be linked to a deadly accident in New York

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button