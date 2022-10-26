VIDEO: Thieves try to rob live TV crew | unusual

QUIT — Two thieves on a motorcycle tried to rob a team from Ecuador’s Teleamazonas television network while it was broadcasting live from the outskirts of the Monumental stadium, where the Copa Libertadores final will be played on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the reporter Vanessa Robles along with the video team were on a bridge to show the preparations for the match between the Brazilian teams Flamengo and Paranaense and two hooded individuals approached them and one pointed a gun at them.

“Are they going to rob us live?” Was the reporter’s reaction.

The thieves turned around and fled immediately, while a police officer, also on a motorcycle, approached behind the journalist and chased them through the city of Guayaquil, 270 kilometers southwest of the capital.

The incident occurred amid an escalation of assaults and violence in that port city whose marginal neighborhoods are taken over by criminal gangs that dispute territories and drug distribution routes, clashes that have left more than a thousand murders so far this year , according to the authorities.

In that city there is also the Litoral Penitentiary, where rival gangs often clash with bullets and with knives.