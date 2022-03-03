VIDEO: This got out of control! Uproar over the sale of Bad Bunny tickets in El Salvador

Bad Bunny’s concert is far from taking place, it is scheduled for Saturday, November 26, but the country has been experiencing madness for a few hours.

Since the singer’s concert in El Salvador was announced in January, his fans have intensified their desire to obtain a ticket for the show part of the “World’s Hottest Tour” and the excitement was even more overflowed when Two Shows, the production company that will bring it, announced the date for ticket sales: February 28 on the Todoticket website and by Hugo App. Both pages had problems accessing last night.

Even in Todoticket, the sale was delayed by half an hour since it was scheduled for 10 at night, but it was not until 10:30, when the sale began (and the madness began even more).

Screenshot taken from the Todoticket/Carolina Meléndez page

Later, the problem was different: the page was collapsed, it even presented the same problem at dawn.

Some fans could not buy their tickets online / Carolina Meléndez

Such is the desperation, that since yesterday, hundreds of Salvadorans decided to spend the night outside the shopping centers where the Todoticket kiosks are located.

Photo: LPG/ Francisco Aleman

Photo: LPG/ Francisco Aleman

Photo: LPG/ Francisco Aleman

Photo: LPG/ Francisco Aleman

But in addition, the producer also warned the desperate fans of “El Conejo Malo” of possible scams:

The lucky young man who was the first to enter and purchase tickets for the concert. Photo: Wendy Urbina.

Photo: LPG/ Wendy Urbina

Photo: LPG/ Wendy Urbina

Photo: LPG/ Wendy Urbina

Photo: LPG/ Wendy Urbina

