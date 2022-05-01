Video: this is how Amanda Serrano reacted after her fight against Katie Taylor | Boxing

Shortly after leaving the ring, Puerto Rican Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano reacted by dropping a split decision in a close match against 135-pound champion Katie Taylor.

“Hi my people. I didn’t get the decision but I think I fought a great fight,” she wrote alongside a video he posted on social media of him.





He also congratulated Taylor “who promised me that we were going to shake the house. I am happy that I made women’s boxing look good.”

“Now I go and start spending some of this money,” he jokingly added in the caption.

She also expressed in the recording: “To all the fans who saw the fight and who came to support me, I really love you… Sorry I didn’t win, but I’m still a champion.”

The fight was one so close, that it could produce a rematch.





In what has so far become the ‘Fight of the Year’, one judge saw Serrano win 96-94 and two others gave Taylor the victory with cards of 97-93, 96-93, in a clash that stole the spotlight to all the men’s boxing fights so far in 2022 and which was witnessed by nearly 19,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The clash was the first to feature two women at the Garden.