Sports

Video: this is how Amanda Serrano reacted after her fight against Katie Taylor | Boxing

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Shortly after leaving the ring, Puerto Rican Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano reacted by dropping a split decision in a close match against 135-pound champion Katie Taylor.

“Hi my people. I didn’t get the decision but I think I fought a great fight,” she wrote alongside a video he posted on social media of him.


Katie Taylor retains her crowns in an epic match with Amanda Serrano

He also congratulated Taylor “who promised me that we were going to shake the house. I am happy that I made women’s boxing look good.”

“Now I go and start spending some of this money,” he jokingly added in the caption.

She also expressed in the recording: “To all the fans who saw the fight and who came to support me, I really love you… Sorry I didn’t win, but I’m still a champion.”

The fight was one so close, that it could produce a rematch.


Bad Bunny:

In what has so far become the ‘Fight of the Year’, one judge saw Serrano win 96-94 and two others gave Taylor the victory with cards of 97-93, 96-93, in a clash that stole the spotlight to all the men’s boxing fights so far in 2022 and which was witnessed by nearly 19,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The clash was the first to feature two women at the Garden.

Receive more information about this and other news. Click here if you are an Android or iPhone user.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ochoa launches challenging message prior to the Liguilla

6 mins ago

Mazatlán, León, Pumas and Toluca go for the last places in the Repechage

19 mins ago

The record that Curry and LeBron kept thanks to the elimination of Jokic in the NBA Playoffs 2022

32 mins ago

José Altuve advances to return soon to the Houston Astros (+Video) | baseball 123

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button