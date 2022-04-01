VIDEO: This is how Christian Nodal took over the Bad Bunny concert

the mexican singer Christian NodaHe does not stop being under the spotlight. On this occasion his name went viral after sharing a video on his social networks with which he generated some controversy because it turns out that he stole the show from bad bunny in one of his concerts without even being present, so in this note we tell you how he did it and all the reactions that this generated.

Through their Instagram stories where Belinda’s ex-fiancé shared a video recorded by one of his fans who went to a Bad Bunny concert and it shows that moments before the Puerto Rican went on stage, the song “Goodbye love” began to play and practically everyone attendees of the event joined in unison to sing the hit song from Sonora.

“When the Bad Bunny concert becomes a Christian Nodal concert” It can be read in the video where thousands of people sing at the top of their lungs the Sonoran song, forgetting for a moment that the artist they were going to see was the “bad rabbit.”

When the Bad Bunny concert becomes a Christian Nodal concert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tc5hVlTezl – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) March 28, 2022

After this video published by Nodal himself, all kinds of reactions originated among Internet users Well, on the one hand, some users raised the possibility that this video could unleash a rivalry between both personalities. This after accusing Belinda’s ex-boyfriend of having stolen the show from the Puerto Rican, however, some others took advantage of the situation and asked for a collaboration between the singers, who are at the top of their respective genres.

It is worth mentioning that Christian Nodal did not write any text to accompany his video nor has he responded to the comments of his followers. in which they ask him to collaborate with Bad Bunny, so it is unknown if he intends to do something with the interpreter of “Safaera”.

This situation joins the scandal that is living after the regional music singer, isHe is singled out in Chihuahua and Colombia for his recent rudeness in which he has unilaterally canceled different presentations and that now has him in the eye of the hurricane for not respecting his audience and of course the written agreements for which he is now accused of breach of contract, but everything seems to indicate that the charge for the being accused is more serious.

