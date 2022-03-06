(VIDEO) This is how Jorge Célico celebrates Barcelona’s first goals

James 7 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

Barcelona SC

The coach is making his debut in style in Barcelona against 9 de Octubre.

Jose Cedeno Mendoza

By Jose Cedeno Mendoza

Barcelona won 3-0 in the first half. Photo: API
Barcelona won 3-0 in the first half. Photo: API
Jose Cedeno Mendoza

Barcelona is beating 9 de Octubre in the debut of Jorge Célico as coach, who has reformed the idea of ​​the ‘Idol’ game that looks great on Alberto Spencer’s court. The coach was very euphoric in celebrating the goals.

+ League overcomes adversity and defeats Universidad Católica

+ “We don’t have fans,” says Luis ‘Kunty’ Caicedo

+ He had to come out of change: What injury does Pedro Ortíz suffer?

The ‘Idol’ has dominated October 9 during the first half in their confrontation for date 3 of the second stage. Jorge Célico took to the field a mixed team between regular starters and some substitutes who have performed to the fullest.

In the third goal of the ‘Idol’; Jorge Célico celebrated it in style with great euphoria that also raised the fans of the yellow team. Barcelona is also thinking about the tie against América Mineiro for the Copa Libertadores.

With this victory; Barcelona is securing first place in the standings alone with 9 units.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tragedy in Querétaro: Liga MX will suspend the entry of visiting bars to the stadiums

Fans from Querétaro and Atlas faced each other in the 62nd minute of the match, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved