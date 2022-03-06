(VIDEO) This is how Jorge Célico celebrates Barcelona’s first goals

The coach is making his debut in style in Barcelona against 9 de Octubre.

Barcelona is beating 9 de Octubre in the debut of Jorge Célico as coach, who has reformed the idea of ​​the ‘Idol’ game that looks great on Alberto Spencer’s court. The coach was very euphoric in celebrating the goals.

The ‘Idol’ has dominated October 9 during the first half in their confrontation for date 3 of the second stage. Jorge Célico took to the field a mixed team between regular starters and some substitutes who have performed to the fullest.

In the third goal of the ‘Idol’; Jorge Célico celebrated it in style with great euphoria that also raised the fans of the yellow team. Barcelona is also thinking about the tie against América Mineiro for the Copa Libertadores.

With this victory; Barcelona is securing first place in the standings alone with 9 units.