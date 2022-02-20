VIDEO: This is how Maribel Guardia slapped Lourdes Munguía for wanting to lower her ‘husband’

The world of soap operas has many unforeseen events, and the most beautiful actresses are not spared from them, as was the case with actresses Lourdes Munguia and Maribel Guardia, who have surprised by their beauty and charisma despite already being 60 years old, and who, despite being great friends, was the actress who revealed that Joan Sebastian’s ex once slapped her.

Since she participated in Miss Costa Rica, Guardia won the attention of the producers, who invited her to make a career as an actress, standing out in the so-called Cine de Ficheraswhere his fame exploded and he got more projects both on the big screen and on television.

in tattoo, Munguía debuted in the movie ‘Amor a la mexicana’ and quickly became popular with the public, for which she landed other roles in telenovelas such as ‘Muchachita’, ‘Destino’, ‘Pueblo Chico’‘The privilege of loving’, among many other productions in which she demonstrated her talent and beauty.

The actresses have coincided in several projects and have become very good friends, because in addition to sharing the same profession, they like healthy living and exercise. Nevertheless, Munguía revealed the time Maribel Guardia slapped him hard.

The Mexican actress was invited to the “Día a día” program where she reminisced about her long career and recalled some anecdotes, including the time the “Aventurero” singer slapped her in a scene.

According to Lourdes, when they were recording the telenovela ‘Tú y yo’ with Joan Sebastian, Guardia had to hit him and they rehearsed for it.

He said that they practiced and at the time of shooting the scene, Maribel Guardia slapped him with her left hand, since they had rehearsed with her right. “Sorry, I’m left-handed,” she recalled that the singer and host also told her. Munguía indicated that he was in for a big surprise but that he continued the filming with professionalism.

And it is worth noting that both actresses are close friends since they have known each other for more than 30 years, where they have forged a well-known brotherhood in the artistic world, since they have supported each other in all the projects they have been part of, for what was a surprise to learn this anecdote, which undoubtedly caused laughter among his fans.

