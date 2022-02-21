VIDEO. This is how the brawl began between fans of Luis Ángel Firpo and Águila in Usulutan

A recording from one of the Sergio Torres stands reveals how the fight between radicals began during halftime of the match on date 8

fans of Firpo and of Eagle They went to blows this Saturday night during halftime of the match that both teams tied goalless for matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, in the First Division.

New images have appeared on social networks showing who provoked and how the fight broke out between members of the main organized groups of each of the teams, invading the field of the Sergio Torres Rivera stadium.

FROM ANOTHER ANGLE: CANCHA captured the fight between fans of Firpo and Águila

The Twitter user @ChaviAguiluz released a video, in turn originating from the TikTok platform, showing how one of Firpo’s followers begins to interact with members of Águila’s bar that were mounted on the cyclone mesh of the southern sector of the stadium. The conversation seems to get too hot and ends up causing anger between fans of both teams.

The missing video of what happened yesterday in Usulutan: how the “half time show” began between the Firpo and Águila bars. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/oljokCLhEx – Milton Aparicio (@miltonaparicio) February 20, 2022

The disturbances have generated all kinds of reactions, not only among Firpo and Águila fans, but also among neutral supporters or those of other teams and local journalists.

So far, none of the teams whose bars were involved in the events, nor the First division not even Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) have issued any statement on the incidents.

