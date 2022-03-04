VIDEO: This is how the earthquake was experienced in CDMX during the broadcast of the “Hoy” program

Once again, Mexico City experienced critical moments after an earthquake was recorded that had the state of Veracruz and Puebla as its epicenter, a situation that raised the alerts of the drivers of the “Today” programwho were surprised by a strong shake that was perceived in the streets of Mexico City without serious damage being reported so far.

A few minutes after going on the air, the figures of the Televisa morning news heard the seismic alert to evacuate their workplaces; The moments of anguish were shared on their respective social networks.

In their social networks, The most watched Spanish-language morning newspaper shared several stories in which it shows the exact moment in which its hosts and members of the production leave the Televisa forums to protect themselves.

In the images we see figures of the stature of Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl “Negro” Araiza and Arath de la Torre leave the television forum; each of them asks their fans for peace of mind and that they respect security protocols.

After the earthquake, the entire cast of the Hoy program appeared on the screen and discussed their experience with the movement; They also advised their viewers to remain calm Well, fortunately, it was all a slight scare.

In its social networks, the Mexican Seismological Service reported that the earthquake had an epicenter north of Isla in the state of Veracruz; the magnitude was 5.7 and began after 8:40 a.m. this day.

Moments after the earthquake, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, ruled out that damage had been recorded, so he did not report any damage in the areas where it was perceived.

