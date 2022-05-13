VIDEO – This star with whom Dadju dreams of singing: “It would be a consecration”

Dadju dreams of a duet with Celine Dion. He has been claiming it for several years and has mentioned it again in Morning TV on France 2, this Friday, May 13. “It would be a consecration for me to collaborate with her” assured with humility the interpreter of Queen. And for good reason : the quebec star is one of his favorite singers. He gets this love of Celine Dion from his mom. “My mother listened to it a lot so I only listened to it at home“, told Dadju. A real family story. Gims, Dadju’s brother, shares the same desire that he revealed in a documentary broadcast by W9 in 2018.

Despite these numerous foot calls to Celine Dion, Dadju has not yet managed to contact the star. “It’s hard to approach him“, he confided this Wednesday, May 11, in As an aside. Waiting for a response from canadian song iconso it continues to “hope“. Who knows? By dint of talking about it and taking If it were enough to love on the sets, maybe the musician will eventually take up this challenge.

These stars sang with Dadju

Come what may, Dadju does not have to be ashamed of his track record on the duo side. He recently signed In my arms with Kendji Girac. We find him sublimating the voice of Vitaa in the title Disagreementwhile he sings 10/10 alongside Gims and rapper Alonzo. In January 2021, Dadju also appeared on the album cover Easy x Fragile by French singer Camélia Jordana. They perform together Locoor the Franco-Congolese artist vocalizes in Lingala, the national language of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The songwriter Jealous also works with artists international. In his first solo album, Gentleman 2.0the one who has already sold more than a million records, presents a title with Chris Brown.

Photo credits: Screenshot: France 2