Video: this was the moment when the Argentine was shot for a dollar in Miami Beach

The images of the shot against the Argentine shot in miami-beach they are shocking. This is how the American press defined it today, after releasing a video that recorded the exact moment in which Ignacio Gallardo, 25, was robbed and shot by a criminal.

The video released by site 10a Miami news station owned by the giant abcnews. The film allows us to see Gallardo together with a friend sitting on the sidewalk when they are approached by the thief.

According to the reconstruction of the Miami Beach Police Department, the subject approached them and asked for money. In the recording, Gallardo can be seen taking a ticket out of his pocket and extending his arm to offer it to the offender.

An Argentine who had moved to Miami two months ago was shot for a dollar and is in serious condition

Obfuscated by being a dollar bill, The offender pulled out a gun and demanded more cash. Thus, the man proceeded to shoot him in the torso. Instantly, the young man can be seen writhing in pain on the stairs that led to a building. The shooter ran and fled.

The 25-year-old Argentine is now hospitalized in a coma, while police authorities try to find the criminal.

Gallardo, who had recently moved to Miamiis in a coma. The incident occurred on July 21, at the door of a building on 8th and Michigan Court streets, when the architecture student was shot in the chest by the unknown.

Born in Yerba Buena, a neighborhood near San Miguel de Tucuman“Gallo” Gallardo, as Ignacio is known, I had traveled to Miami barely two months ago to continue his architecture studies, which he had completed at the National University of Tucumán, and to manage a small electronic cigarette business.

Ignacio Gallardo was shot in Miami and is in a coma Facebook Rooster Gallardo (Nacho)

was staying in the neighborhood of South Beach, one of the most touristic areas of Miami Beach.

In the city of South Florida I was working as the CEO of a small local Vapersor electronic cigarettes. And in 2022 he had traveled to Puerto Rico, Asunción de Paraguay and Las Vegas, in the state of California, United States.