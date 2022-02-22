VIDEO: This was the resounding success of Ángela Aguilar in her first concert in CDMX

After what his first presentation in León, Guanajuato was an absolute successMexico City would be the biggest challenge of his career so far because he performed at the Mexico City Arena, which was not so easy to fill, in addition to the fact that the public of the Aztec capital is more demanding, and everything indicates that the test was passed Angela Aguilar.

And it is that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar started her tour “Mexicana enamored” with a spectacular concert in the Great Tenochtitlán, where he performed alone and delighted his audience with various songs of his own, as well as those of his famous grandparents.

The 18-year-old singer wasted talent, charisma and energy on stage and captivated a loyal audience that surrendered to her charms at all times; what’s more, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter paid tribute to one of her great musical inspirations, the singer Selena Quintanilla, whose song “Como me duele” was interpreted.

The spectacular concert marked the debut of Ángela Aguilar alone, after years of always appearing accompanied by her famous father., who was guiding her very closely in the process of building her career. So this presentation meant for her the dream come true of an already consolidated project.

Visibly moved, smiling and letting herself be loved by her audience, Ángela Aguilar showed on stage how much she had waited for this moment; an opportunity to prove to herself that her career already has a firm foundation from which she can build and push herself to grow as the regional music star she has become.

The 18-year-old is already considered one of the great promises of the Mexican regional and as a celebrity she has already made a noticeable difference between the other artists, even designing his own image and identity to differentiate himself from the great artists that his family, the Aguilar Dynasty, has contributed.

in various interviews The young interpreter has revealed that she feels a great responsibility to continue putting her family’s name high and as a reference she is very aware of the career of her grandfather, Antonio Aguilarwho is his inspiration, while his father, Pepe Aguilar, has become his guide and teacher.

For this reason, during her presentation at the Mexico Arena, Ángela Aguilar wanted to pay tribute to this Dynasty, her family and her grandparents, who “were a fundamental piece in dedicating myself to this.” The audience saw her sing three songs by her grandmother, Flor Silvestre; “My destiny was to love you”, “Cielo rojo” and “La basurita”, while Antonio Aguilar interpreted “La chancla”.

“Mexicana enamored” will take Ángela Aguilar on tour through various cities in the United States during the month of March, with presentations in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio, among others. In all his presentations he will sing without guests, by his own decision, so this tour will undoubtedly mark a before and after in his career.

