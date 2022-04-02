(VIDEO) Toni Costa, on the verge of tears, shares the magical moment she lived with her daughter Alaïa

Toni Costa, almost a year after his break with Adamari López, has proven to be an exemplary father who enjoys sharing unique moments with her daughter Alaïa, whom she takes to school every morning and usually accompanies her to the different sports activities she does.

In the last hours, the famous Spanish dancer had generated a stir with his followers on social networks, after announcing that this Friday he had a very important appointment next to the woman of his life, so many imagined that it was his girlfriend, the influencer Evelyn Beltran.

However, it was not like that, it was a special date with Alaïa. Both went to celebrate their first dance of father and daughter, a very common tradition in the United States. Through Instagram Stories, he shared some videos of how he prepared for this meeting, from his visit to the hairdresser, to the choice of his outfit.

Later, Tony Costa shared photos and videos of the first dance with her daughter. At all times they were seen very excited and smiling, showing that their connection is very special.

Toni Costa and her daughter Alaïa at a very special party

Adamari López celebrates Alaïa’s first dance with Toni Costa

Adamari López, did not want to miss this special date for Alaïa, who shared pictures of how her daughter was dressed up for this outing in a beautiful white dress.

I love you Alaia. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life. I hope to accompany you on every adventure, celebrate every achievement and hug you in your most difficult moments. What an illusion this 1st. father and daughter dance with your daddy Toni. Enjoy it a lot and continue creating memories as the family we will always be”, the famous Puerto Rican wrote in the image.

Adamari López and her little daughter Alaïa.

Watch Toni Costa’s meeting with her daughter Alaïa here: