VIDEO. Toulouse: Bigflo and Oli celebrate the rise in Ligue 1… and are already thinking of Lionel Messi at the Stadium

Toulouse FC is guaranteed to return to Ligue 1 at the end of the season. The Violets will therefore challenge Lionel Messi’s PSG next year. (©Iconsport)

“Toulouse is also a football city! We are still proving it today”. Monday April 25, 2022, after the victory against Niort (2-0) and the formalization of the rise of the Toulouse Football Club in League 1the rappers Bigflo and Oli did not hide their joy at the microphone of BeIN Sports.

“A real pride for the city”

Came to celebrate the promotion with thousands of supporters on the lawn of the Stadium, the two rappers expressed their relief after several years of hardship for their favorite club.

“We suffered a lot!” admits Bigflo. It’s a real pride for the city, for the people here! “, he claims live.

“Messi may go to the Stadium”

Finding the elite means rubbing shoulders with the best teams in France. From next season, Toulouse will face Marseille Olympics, OGC Nice, Lyons and of course the reigning champion: the Paris Saint Germain. A poster that already makes the two brothers salivate.

And for good reason. Bigflo and Oli are Franco-Argentines. Inevitably, Toulouse rappers have a thought for Lionel Messi, star of the Paris workforce for almost a year. “Messi may be going to the Stadium. It only happens once in a lifetime! “, rejoices in advance Bigflo. “My dad is going to try to scratch a jersey! “Slips Oli laughing.

Waiting to see the Pulga suffer in the lair of the Violets, Bigflo and Oli went to celebrate the Toulouse comeback with the president Damien Comolli and the rest of the Toulouse staff.

