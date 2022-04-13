VIDEO: Tremendous surprise was taken by the San Francisco police when making a traffic stop to a car that was circulating without a driver

San Francisco is a city where autonomous vehicles are tested.

Huge surprise that an officer of San Francisco police for making a traffic stop for a self-driving car.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that the incident happened on April 1 on Clement Street.

Initially, the officers the autonomous cruise vehicle was stopped for driving after 10 pm without its headlights on.

In a video, it is observed an officer walking to the driver’s side window of a Cruise car and discovering that no one was behind the wheel.

After the vehicle has stopped, as the officer walks back to the patrol car, the car drives forward, crosses an intersection, and comes to a stop again with the hazard lights on.

In social networks, the company Cruise reported that the car moved forward to find a safer place to stop..

“Our AV (autonomous vehicle) yielded to the police vehicle, then stopped at the closest safest place for the traffic stop, as planned,” Cruise said.

Some witnesses of the scene observed the surprise that they took police officers at the incident that occurred on Clement Street in the Richmond area.

“There’s no one there,” one person is heard saying.

“Oh my God, I have to see this,” said one woman.

In a statement to the media, Cruise confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident is part of its self-driving shuttle service.which only operates at night between 10 pm and 5 am

The company said that vehicle headlights were off due to human errorproblem that has already been solved.

So far, the San Francisco Police Department has not offered any further information regarding this incident.

The officer did not present any ticketCruise said.

This incident could anticipate what could happen as more autonomous vehicles circulate on the streets and avenues.

Since the beginning of this year, Cruise began offering free rides to passengers in its self-driving vehicles.

