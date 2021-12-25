VIDEO Tsunami in the CANARIES. Waves 4 meters high. Weather alert

Abnormal waves up to 4 meters high and roads overwhelmed by water. Meanwhile, the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) had issued a weather alert for the islands of La Palma for the northern sector of Tenerife, as the storms in the ocean, had produced rogue waves.

Abnormal waves that have occurred sweeping the streets and caused considerable damage. The images shot in Garachico show the water invading the main avenue, dragging tables and parked cars. But in some areas the wave broke through the windows of buildings facing the sea.

A weather event described as scary by some citizens.

The weather event it was caused by the stormy sea and a high tide. The combined mix of the two events generated giant waves that virulently hit various towns, taking the inhabitants by surprise, warned only of the risk of storm surges, and certainly not of what later turned out to be one of the most serious weather tsunami recorded. .

The managers of the bars on the street did not have time to save the tables and chairs, but also close the shutters to protect them from the wave. Wave that in various areas broke through doors and windows, invading restaurants and bars.

It was a weather tsunami that reached a height of 4 meters.