video tutorial on how to disassemble and change the cover, Pierpaolo’s guide – Nerd4.life

PS5 is a particular looking console. The dimensions are not contained and, above all, it is composed of external covers that can be disassembled and replaced with alternative versions. Sony offers in fact black, purple, pink, blue and red shells. Replacing them might seem anything but simple, so our Pierpaolo Greco made a video tutorial on how to disassemble and change the PS5 cover.

As you can see in the video above, Pierpaolo explains everything you need to know in order to remove the PS5 covers. This tutorial is also useful for those who want to know how to remove the shells to change the SSD or to clean the console.

As explained in the video, all you have to do is place the console horizontally and, from the corner where the PlayStation logo is present, pull the body towards you, holding the black bottom PS5 steady. On the opposite side, you have to repeat the same procedure, choosing the correct angle. Watching the video you can clearly see the movements to be made and which parts of the console to grab.

In the video, Pierpaolo also shows the points from where it is possible vacuum the dust. Also, it indicates the location of the SSD reader, you have to be able to mount an external SSD (which meets the official requirements of Sony).

