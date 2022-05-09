Sports

Video: Walmer Martínez scores a great goal against Tomás Romero

the attacker Walter Martinez He scored a great goal to give his team, the Monterey Bay of the USL, the victory over the Las Vegas Lights.

It was the 56th minute, when Martínez executed a long-range shot that was impossible for Salvadoran goalkeeper Tomás Romero to stop.

This is Walmer’s first goal of the season, and it is the first goal scored by Monterey Bay at Cardinale Stadium, their new home.

Salvadorans Roberto Molina and Natahn Ordaz, both with Las Vegas Lights, also had action in the meeting. Ordaz made his debut as a professional soccer player when he came on in the 28th minute of the first half in place of Danny Trejo.

