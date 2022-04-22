(VIDEO) Was it a foul? The referee Marlon Vera saw a penalty in Alexis Zapata’s play | National Championship | Sports

Emelec tied Cumbayá as a visitor, 1 to 1, in a match that had a controversial penalty in favor of the millionaires, corresponding to the ninth date of the LigaPro Serie A.

The match did not start in the best way for Ismael Rescalvo’s team, who saw his team saved from two situations created by Janpol Morales and Melvin Díaz in the first half.

The end of the commitment was approaching and Emelec was at a disadvantage after an error by defender Aníbal Leguizamón, who dedicated himself to watching Morales’ swift entry (83) to the edge of the small area to score with a low shot and cornered the 1-0 .

But four minutes later the Bombillo reached the tie with a penalty at the request of referee Marlon Vera for an infraction on midfielder Alexis Zapata that was not committed by defender Christian Cepeda or attacker Hancel Batalla.

The television picture ESPN it shows that Cepeda does not make contact with Zapata and does not finally charge him Battle in the last instance of the action.

The blue soccer player touches his right leg, points his sights at the referee and fell to the ground outside the area.

In this game the judges did not have the assistance of video arbitration (VAR).

The tie was a hard blow for Cumbayá and an incentive for Emelec, who on the fourth date of the tournament already lost against also debutant Gualaceo SC 2-1 as a visitor. (D)