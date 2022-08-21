VIDEO. Why do Lebron James and Justin Bieber congratulate Breton Eugénie Le Sommer?
“If someone had told me one day that LeBron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals,” said the footballer Eugenie LeSommer. American basketball star Lebron James and Canadian singer Justin Bieber praised the talent of the Morbihannaise.
A goal hailed by Lebron James and Justin Bieber
Eugénie Le Sommer made the talk during a match in the American women’s championship (NSWL) with the American franchise OL Reign on August 1, 2021. She put her opponent in the wind before scoring a very nice goal.
She then scored her very first goal with her new team in the American championship. This feat has been shared end of July 2022 by the ESPN sports channel on its Instagram account with 23 million subscribers.
LeBron James and Justin Bieber shared the technical gestures of the Breton on their Instagram story. The first note “incredible footwork” (Insane footwork) and the second an “absolutely filthy” goal.
