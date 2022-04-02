Video | Why have covid cases increased in some countries in Europe and Asia? | Videos

In recent weeks, some countries in Europe and Asia have registered a rise in coronavirus cases. Germany hopes to have reached the peak of infections of this wave after registering 1.5 million in the last week, according to the Institute robert koch (RKI); The United Kingdom has ended March with a record of positives, with almost 5 million infected, according to its National Statistics Office, while hospitalization figures are similar to those of January; and Italy and France have also experienced a rise in incidence. All these countries have been approving the end of most of the restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In Asia, China is going through its worst wave since the start of the pandemic, which has led it to close Shanghai in two phases, and in Hong Kong the last surge has infected more than half of its population. In January, the former British colony had added 213 deaths while the latest data for March stood at 7,706. Elena Vanessa Martínez, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, and Macarena Vidal, correspondent for EL PAÍS in Beijing, explain in this video the reasons for this rebound on the two continents, which for two years have been following very different strategies to fight the virus. virus.