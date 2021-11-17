video with 5 minutes of Campaign from The Conservatory mission – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite returns to show itself in video, also in this case regarding a fragment of the Countryside single player, with 5 minutes of gameplay taken from the The Conservatory mission, in the video published exclusively by IGN and shown above.

Also in this case it is a phase of the game rather posed to the beginnings of history and does not seem to contain any spoilers or particular advances on the events and situations of the Campaign, therefore the vision is quite harmless even for those who do not want to have anticipations on the trend of the single player of Halo Infinite, even if towards the minute 4:00 there is a more narrative piece that could represent a sensitive element.

It is a part of gameplay which takes place mainly indoors, inside one of the numerous structures scattered on Zeta Halo in the wide open world scenario that is the backdrop to the events of the new chapter of the 343 Industries series.

Halo Infinite, a screenshot from the game

After a series of furious clashes, which also involve the Skimmers, a new type of flying enemies equipped with machine guns, Master Chief also finds upgrades for his armor, thus showing some situations that will probably become typical as you advance within the game.

In the meantime, as we know, the beta multiplayer of Halo Infinite has been launched: just today we learned that 343i could modify the progression system of the Battle Pass, considered by many to be a bit too tending to grinding, while Season 1 was extended until May.