VIDEO. “With flying kick.” The actor Alfredo Adame returns to star in a fight in the middle of a press conference

The television presenter also had a new confrontation. He wanted to surprise his opponent, but he ended up on the ground.

Alfredo Adame does not leave one to get into another. Now the Mexican star went to blows with Carlos Trejo’s lawyer, the so-called “ghostbusters”, with whom he had some “encounters” in the past and swore to star in a fight to make everything clear. However, the confrontation did not take place.

This time Adame held a press conference to talk about his future projects and the activity was interrupted by the professional, who began to claim the actor for not appearing in said fight, as can be seen in the videos that are already circulating on social networks. .

In the shorts you can see him presenting quite angry, as he kicks the lawyer, but things go wrong and he ends up on the floor because of a chair. The attendees try to calm Adame and ask the uninvited to leave the place.

Once again Alfredo Adame is beaten up again, he has a losing record, 0 wins 2 losses, his taekwondo, his jujitsu, his kratmagan, the Russian sambo, his ballet and even his classic and famous bicycle kicks are nowhere to be seen pic.twitter.com/ikszPLxTrX – MOSQUEIR Í SIMO (@mr_mosqueira) April 5, 2022

Pinshi Alfredo Adame vs. lawyer Carlos Trejo pic.twitter.com/h7Bha8Vqpu – The Black Cornet (@LaCornetaBlack) April 5, 2022

Alfredo Adame has shown a thousand times that bicycle kicks don’t work for him.pic.twitter.com/aNZaRJQYAp – Don Camilo #Maduro (@elsr637) April 5, 2022

Internet users were quick to react and have baptized Adame as the “Mexican Jean-Claude Van Damme”, as many were surprised by his “flying kick” or his “bicycle kick”.

According to various Mexican media, the conflict between Adame and Trejo already has time. They have tried to fix the situation, but without any success.