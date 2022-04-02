VIDEO: Yalitza Aparicio gets sensual on TikTok as she comes out of the bath and stays in a robe

After her sudden success after participating in the film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuarón, the fame of the Mexican Yalitza Aparicio keeps rising like foam. On this occasion, she has positioned herself as one of the actresses who has unleashed a furor for unexpectedly emerging in the artistic guild.

And it is worth remembering that Aparicio did not study acting or anything related to the subject, but that did not prevent her from becoming one of the leading actresses in a film that won several Oscars.

It was in 2018 that the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio achieved international fame thanks to the fact that she was the protagonist of the Oscar-winning film, “Roma”, by Alfonso Cuarón, which won Best Director, “Best Photography” and Best Foreign Film.

After participating in the film that earned Cuarón the Oscar for “Best Director” for the second time, the protagonist of this story has drawn the attention of the international media because he came to stardom immediately.

It should be remembered that Yalitza was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards gala, although she did not win, the Oscar nomination for her performance in “Roma” was the spearhead that her career needed, which generated in a way an almost sudden international impact.

Despite the fact that on several occasions Yalitza Aparicio has faced dozens of criticisms regarding her indigenous roots, the truth is that she has shown herself as a self-confident woman, empowered and with self-love.

And now in his social networks he has left witnesses of this, because Yalitza once again gave something to talk about after posting a video on TikTok in which she is seen wearing a white coat and wet hairreferring to the fact that he had just taken a shower, to later give way to a very colorful yellow outfit.

Thus, Born in the community of the Heroic City of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, she has become a faithful defender and activistespecially in favor of women and indigenous people.

It is under this scenario that the famous has been seen as an example to follow, so through her social networks she accumulates millions of fans, who admire the safety of the famous, who recently through a TikTok has shown her more sensual side after getting out of the shower.

