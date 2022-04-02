VIDEO: Yalitza Aparicio teaches the “cucu” on TikTok to the rhythm of Sonora Dinamita

The Mexican Yalitza Aparicio surprised to reveal a new facet that was very hidden, that of a dancer. It was thanks to a video on social networks that the Oscar nominee danced to the rhythm of ‘Mi Cucú’ by Sonora Dinamita, leaving Internet users with their mouths open. Keep reading to find out the details!

During the afternoon of last Thursday, the protagonist of “Roma” shone through Tik Tok by showing her best hip and step movements, revealing the infarct curves she has.

“When you feel like it’s carrying your chin.. play music, it will still charge you but with rhythm”Yalitza Aparicio wrote to accompany the clip that already has more than 900 thousand reproductions just a few hours after it was published.

In said audiovisual, Yalitza Aparicio is seen wearing a monochrome black outfit made up of a tight black blouse and elephant-leg pants that she completed with subtle and elegant makeup.

It was not long before dozens of Internet users took on the task of praising the actress for her dancing skills, as well as her statuesque figure, which is why they came to compare her with Jennifer Lopez.

Yalitza Aparicio returns to the screens starring in the Apple TV + series

It was a few days ago that the actress born in Oaxaca announced her return to the screens at the hands of Apple TV + IN a series inspired by the documentary ‘Midnight Family’.

This will be the first Apple TV+ series produced entirely in Spanish and will follow “Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca)an ambitious and talented medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives in Mexico City.

